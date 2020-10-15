15:44
Rally in Bishkek: Reaction of PM's supporters to resignation of Jeenbekov

Unbridled joy. This is how reaction of the supporters of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, to the decision of the country’s President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to resign can be characterized.

The protesters gathered at Issyk-Kul hotel greeted the news with jubilation. They shout slogans in support of Sadyr Japarov.

Nobody intends to disperse. New calls are being made. This time it is dissolution of the Parliament of the sixth convocation.

The deputy corps continues its work until the members of the new composition of the Parliament take an oath.
