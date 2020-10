Asia store burned down in the center of Bishkek at the intersection of Chui and Manas Avenues. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Message about the fire was received today at 02.44. One fire brigade worked at the scene. The fire was completely extinguished at 03.50. At least 50 square meters of the store burned down.

Cause of the fire is being investigated.