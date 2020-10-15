11:10
USD 79.68
EUR 93.53
RUB 1.03
English

Samples of new passports presented in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has developed and submitted to the Ministry of Justice a draft government decree on introduction of certain types of national passports of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic this year.

The project proposes to approve:

  • Regulations, description and sample form of a regular passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;
  • Regulations on diplomatic and service passports of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;
  • Description and a sample form of a service passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;
  • Description and sample form of the diplomatic passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample.

«A distinctive feature of civil, diplomatic and service passports of this year is the presence of an electronic chip containing personal data about a citizen of Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Justice stressed.

At the same time, the state agencies also presented preliminary samples of civil, diplomatic and service passports.
link: https://24.kg/english/169352/
views: 127
Print
Related
SRS of Kyrgyzstan instructed to speed up issue of passports due to coronavirus
About 200 passports printed with defects in Kyrgyzstan
SRS plans to issue passports to children instead of certificates from 2019
Kyrgyzstan starts production of international biometric passports
SRS promises to solve problem of donors with new passports in few days
Prime Minister informed on situation with passports of Kyrgyzstanis
Minor Kyrgyzstanis to leave country on foreign passport
SRS admits- it can’t cope with issue of new passports
Kyrgyzstanis not to take additional certificates when obtaining passport
228 criminal cases on passports, their forgery opened in Kyrgyzstan for 2 years
Popular
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country EU recognizes Sooronbai Jeenbekov as the only legitimate power in country
Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek Safe boxes looted in White House offices in Bishkek
15 October, Thursday
11:06
Children can’t travel to Kazakhstan with birth certificate from October 20 Children can’t travel to Kazakhstan with birth certific...
10:23
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
10:17
President of Kyrgyzstan to rely on international community
10:05
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov not going to resign
09:59
The United Kingdom declares its support for democracy in Kyrgyzstan
14 October, Wednesday
18:35
‘Nationality’ line to repeatedly appear in passports of Kyrgyzstanis
17:56
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Speaker and Prime Minister