Samples of new passports presented in Kyrgyzstan

The State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan has developed and submitted to the Ministry of Justice a draft government decree on introduction of certain types of national passports of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic this year.

The project proposes to approve:

Regulations, description and sample form of a regular passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;

Regulations on diplomatic and service passports of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;

Description and a sample form of a service passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample;

Description and sample form of the diplomatic passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of 2020 sample.

«A distinctive feature of civil, diplomatic and service passports of this year is the presence of an electronic chip containing personal data about a citizen of Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Justice stressed.

At the same time, the state agencies also presented preliminary samples of civil, diplomatic and service passports.