Activist Temirlan Sultanbekov was placed under house arrest. A lawyer Chynara Dzhakupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, this decision was made today by the Bishkek City Court.

Temirlan Sultanbekov is accused of staging riots in Bishkek. He was detained after a rally on the square on October 9. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was placed in the pretrial detention center 1.