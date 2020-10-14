Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Parliament to consider issue of Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposes to consider the issue of Sadyr Japarov at the next session of the Parliament.

According to the press service of the head of state, he sent a letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev.

It says that the decisions of the Parliament on approval of the program, determining the structure and composition of the Government, proposed by the candidate for the post of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, were returned by the Presidential Administration to the Parliament in view of existing violations of the law.

The head of state proposes to consider this issue at the next meeting of the Parliament according to established procedure.