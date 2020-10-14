12:17
USD 79.66
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.03
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Parliament to consider issue of Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposes to consider the issue of Sadyr Japarov at the next session of the Parliament.

According to the press service of the head of state, he sent a letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, Kanatbek Isaev.

It says that the decisions of the Parliament on approval of the program, determining the structure and composition of the Government, proposed by the candidate for the post of Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, were returned by the Presidential Administration to the Parliament in view of existing violations of the law.

The head of state proposes to consider this issue at the next meeting of the Parliament according to established procedure.
link: https://24.kg/english/169187/
views: 132
Print
Related
Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis in connection with approval of Prime Minister
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
President receives parliament decision on approval of Sadyr Japarov as PM
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
Meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Roza Otunbayeva: What they talked about
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
14 October, Wednesday
12:08
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government House in Bishkek Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government Hous...
12:00
Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis in connection with approval of Prime Minister
11:47
Omurbek Babanov asks to release Temirlan Sultanbekov
11:35
TURKPA calls on Kyrgyz politicians to unite behind President
11:27
Unknown people beat foreigner in Bishkek