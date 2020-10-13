President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Sadyr Japarov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reports.

The parties discussed the current socio-political situation in the country. The President voiced his position on the resolutions of the Parliament on approving the program, determining the structure and composition of the country’s government.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that he would return the resolutions to the Parliament.

«To maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions must be legitimate and not be questioned,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state intends to apply to Parliament to consider this issue in compliance with all the requirements of the current legislation.

The resolution on the approval of Sadyr Japarov was earlier received by the Presidential Administration.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.