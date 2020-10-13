19:23
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Sadyr Japarov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reports.

The parties discussed the current socio-political situation in the country. The President voiced his position on the resolutions of the Parliament on approving the program, determining the structure and composition of the country’s government.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that he would return the resolutions to the Parliament.

«To maintain and strengthen stability in the country, all our decisions must be legitimate and not be questioned,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state intends to apply to Parliament to consider this issue in compliance with all the requirements of the current legislation.

The resolution on the approval of Sadyr Japarov was earlier received by the Presidential Administration.

Recall, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers at an extraordinary meeting on October 10. Lawyers questioned legality of the decision of a part of the deputies — a number of parliamentary procedures were violated.
link: https://24.kg/english/169122/
views: 130
Print
Related
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
President receives parliament decision on approval of Sadyr Japarov as PM
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
Meeting of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Roza Otunbayeva: What they talked about
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with ex-head of state Roza Otunbayeva
Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
18:36
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's a...
18:19
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns sentences against Melis Myrzakmatov
18:06
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
17:59
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally
17:40
Sagynbek Abdyldaev appointed new head of Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan