Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, is wanted by law enforcement agencies. The Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, who was approved by the parliament members, announced at a press conference.

According to him, all materials on his activities will be considered.

«Raiym Matraimov is wanted. I just took office. We will consider everything and will start working,» Sadyr Japarov said.