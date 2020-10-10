Erkin Asrandiev, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev refuse to work with Sadyr Japarov

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, resigned.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament, the newly elected Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said that Asrandiev refused to work in the Government.

The Cabinet Office confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. Mirlan Bakirov also added that Kashkar Dzhunushaliev wrote a letter of resignation.

The deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan unanimously approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country at an extraordinary meeting at the state residence.