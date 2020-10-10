22:44
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Erkin Asrandiev, Kashkar Dzhunushaliev refuse to work with Sadyr Japarov

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, resigned.

During an extraordinary meeting of the Parliament, the newly elected Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said that Asrandiev refused to work in the Government.

The Cabinet Office confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. Mirlan Bakirov also added that Kashkar Dzhunushaliev wrote a letter of resignation.

The deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan unanimously approved Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister of the country at an extraordinary meeting at the state residence.
link: https://24.kg/english/168747/
views: 140
Print
Related
Omurbek Suvanaliev relieved of post of Deputy Secretary of Security Council
Damir Sagynbaev relieved of post of Secretary of Security Council
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signs decree on resignation of Government
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov resigns
Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigns
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov resigns
Head of OTRK Zhainak Usen uulu resigns
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Naryn region resigns
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Talas region resigns
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Issyk-Kul region resigns
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
22:08
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
22:03
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
21:53
Prime Minister Japarov not going to pursue his political opponents
21:45
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
21:39
Kyrgyzstan awaits constitutional reform