Omurbek Suvanaliev has been relieved of the post of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree. Zhanybek Kaparov was appointed to the post. In 2015-2016, he headed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Secretary of the Security Council of the republic, Damir Sagynbaev, was also dismissed.