Unknown person shoots at car on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

An unknown person fired at a car from a pistol on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Eyewitnesses sent a video of the incident to 24.kg news agency.

One of the people can be seen turning towards the departing black car, presumably firing at it. An object that looks like a firearm is seen in his hand.

Eyewitnesses suggest that it was Almazbek Atambayev’s car.

Headquarters of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party confirmed with reference to Farid Niyazov that an unknown person fired at the car into which Sapar Isakov and Almazbek Atambayev were.

According to the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a state of emergency is imposed in the capital from today. However, the introduction of the state of emergency must be approved by the Parliament. The decree cannot be considered valid without the decision of deputies.

Rallies of various political forces take place in the capital today.