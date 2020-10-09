Bottles thrown at Almazbek Atambayev, fight breaks out

Bottles were thrown at Almazbek Atambayev. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who came to Ala-Too Square, started a fight.

To calm down the protesters, Tilek Toktogaziev began singing the national anthem, but he was not allowed to finish singing.

The parties throw stones at each other.

Rallies continue for the fifth day in different parts of the city. Supporters of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov rallied on the Old Square. They came to Ala-Too square, where supporters of Omurbek Babanov and the former president Almazbek Atambayev gathered.