Bottles thrown at Almazbek Atambayev, fight breaks out

Bottles were thrown at Almazbek Atambayev. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who came to Ala-Too Square, started a fight.

To calm down the protesters, Tilek Toktogaziev began singing the national anthem, but he was not allowed to finish singing.

The parties throw stones at each other.

Rallies continue for the fifth day in different parts of the city. Supporters of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov rallied on the Old Square. They came to Ala-Too square, where supporters of Omurbek Babanov and the former president Almazbek Atambayev gathered.
9 October, Friday
18:48
Riots begin on Ala-Too square Riots begin on Ala-Too square
18:44
18:40
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov come to Ala-Too square
18:31
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
18:17
Participants of march against organized crime groups move to Ala-Too square