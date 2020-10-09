19:08
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, Omurbek Babanov come to Ala-Too square

Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev and Omurbek Babanov came to Ala-Too square.

Participants of the march against organized criminal groups and a group of supporters of Respublika party, who rallied outside the Opera and Ballet Theater, also joined them.

Rallies of various political forces take place in Bishkek today. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold a rally on the Old Square, parties that nominated Omurbek Babanov for the post of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers and supporters of the former president Almazbek Atambayev came to Ala-Too square.
