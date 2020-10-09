Participants of march against organized crime groups move to Ala-Too square

Participants of the march «Country without organized crime groups» moved to the central square of Bishkek. They walk along Erkindik Boulevard.

The march started from the railway station. Participants hold posters with the words «No OCG allowed.» About 2,500-3,000 people take part in it.

People’s guards walk in front of the column to avoid provocations.

Rallies of various political forces take place in Bishkek today. Supporters of Sadyr Japarov hold rally on the Old Square.

Meanwhile, columns of supporters of Omurbek Babanov and Almazbek Atambayev move towards the central square.