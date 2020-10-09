About 3,000 people gather for march against organized crime groups

About 3,000 people gathered for march against the organized crime groups in Bishkek. They intend to go to Ala-Too square.

Activists, journalists and some members of political organizations spoke to the participants.

«I give an official promise: if there are violations and everything goes as before under Babanov, then I will be the first to come out against this,» Tilek Toktogaziev said.

Four parties — Respublika, Ata Meken, Bir Bol and Reforma — have nominated him to the post of the First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan today.

Rallies continue in different parts of the capital for the fifth day. Supporters of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov rally on the Old Square.

Meanwhile, supporters of Omurbek Babanov gathered at the Opera and Ballet Theater, and the former President Almazbek Atambayev — at Forum building.