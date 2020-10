Participants of the peaceful march «We are against crime!» gather in Bishkek in the park opposite the railway station. About 500 people have already gathered. People keep coming.

According to one of the protesters Nazgul Turdubekova, the participants plan to walk in a column along Erkindik Boulevard to Ala-Too Square, where they will make a statement.

«We see how today Kyrgyzstan is under the rule of crime. Raider seizures of private and state institutions are taking place everywhere. We demand punishment for all those responsible for the happening, we demand to stop arbitrariness,» she said.