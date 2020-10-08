14:10
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Unknown people repeatedly gather at Government House in Bishkek

People repeatedly gather at the Government House in Bishkek. All night long, the people’s guards were protecting the strategic object. The volunteers ask for help now.

«We have been standing here since night. Some people can’t stand it either physically or psychologically. But we stand because we cannot allow the crowd to loot the object. We ask other volunteers, who can, to urgently come to our aid,» the people’s guards said.

About 300 people have gathered on the Old Square. They refuse to say who they are and why they came.

Presumably, these are supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who has appointed himself the country’s prime minister. His status is illegitimate.
link: https://24.kg/english/168280/
views: 172
Print
Related
Participants of rally at Government House in Bishkek disperse
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov surround Government House
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov call on their opponents for negotiations
Tilek Toktogaziev: I was elected acting head of Government
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters go to Ala-Too square
Lustration demands voiced at rally in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Rally held at the Government House
Young protesters unhappy with new appointments in Kyrgyzstan
Coordination Council headed by Adakhan Madumarov formed in Kyrgyzstan
Rallies held in Bishkek at buildings of Interior Ministry, SCNS
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
8 October, Thursday
14:01
245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,342 in total 245 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
13:46
Kursan Asanov: I will not allow splitting the country along ethnic lines
13:33
Staff of Finance Ministry expresses no confidence in Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva
13:13
Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov returns to work
13:05
Acting Internal Affairs Minister Kursan Asanov declares his legitimacy