Unknown people repeatedly gather at Government House in Bishkek

People repeatedly gather at the Government House in Bishkek. All night long, the people’s guards were protecting the strategic object. The volunteers ask for help now.

«We have been standing here since night. Some people can’t stand it either physically or psychologically. But we stand because we cannot allow the crowd to loot the object. We ask other volunteers, who can, to urgently come to our aid,» the people’s guards said.

About 300 people have gathered on the Old Square. They refuse to say who they are and why they came.

Presumably, these are supporters of Sadyr Japarov, who has appointed himself the country’s prime minister. His status is illegitimate.