Lustration demands voiced at rally in Bishkek

Another rally is held in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too square today. Its participants demand lustration of officials and politicians.

«How many revolutions have been in the country, but the same people are in power. We need to give way to the young, we demand complete lustration,» the protesters say.

In particular, the protesters are outraged why there are no young politicians among the «appointed» ministers, in the Coordination Council. Some voice the names of Zhanar Akayev and Tilek Toktogaziev as an example. In addition, dissatisfaction with the appointment of Sadyr Japarov to the post of acting Prime Minister is voiced.