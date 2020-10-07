16:48
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Lustration demands voiced at rally in Bishkek

Another rally is held in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too square today. Its participants demand lustration of officials and politicians.

«How many revolutions have been in the country, but the same people are in power. We need to give way to the young, we demand complete lustration,» the protesters say.

In particular, the protesters are outraged why there are no young politicians among the «appointed» ministers, in the Coordination Council. Some voice the names of Zhanar Akayev and Tilek Toktogaziev as an example. In addition, dissatisfaction with the appointment of Sadyr Japarov to the post of acting Prime Minister is voiced.
link: https://24.kg/english/168117/
views: 113
Print
Related
Riots in Bishkek: Rally held at the Government House
Young protesters unhappy with new appointments in Kyrgyzstan
Coordination Council headed by Adakhan Madumarov formed in Kyrgyzstan
Rallies held in Bishkek at buildings of Interior Ministry, SCNS
Rally in support of Sooronbai Jeenbekov held in Osh city
People dissatisfied with events in Bishkek gather in Osh city
Protesters offer to appoint Sadyr Japarov as president
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
7 October, Wednesday
16:35
Work of gold refinery in Kara-Balta city resumed Work of gold refinery in Kara-Balta city resumed
16:31
Self-appointee Almaz Tumanov tries to seize Kyrgyzaltyn
16:26
Duishenbek Zilaliev released from SCNS detention center
16:14
Customs declaration of goods suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
People’s guards take Kumtor office under protection