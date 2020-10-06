22:29
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

CMIF looted during night riots in Bishkek

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) of Kyrgyzstan has been looted during the night riots in Bishkek. Press secretary of the Fund Sveta Baitikova told.

She noted that CMIF was preparing compensation payments to doctors for work in the red zones.

«What was their goal? Why? Right now, when the health care system is suffering from COVID-19, and the CMIF monitors the stocks of PPE and medicines daily in order organizations can timely buy them. This is only a small part of the work that the CMIF has been doing,» she said.

Sveta Baitikova added that it is not known how long restoration of the system would take.
link: https://24.kg/english/167966/
views: 76
Print
Related
CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE
CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan admits overpricing of some medicines
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan tells how foreigners can get medical insurance certificate
New director of Bishkek Territorial Department of CMIF appointed
POS terminals installed in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for non-cash service payment
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured Riots in Bishkek: Former Deputy Minister of Economy injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
6 October, Tuesday
22:22
Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigns Speaker of Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigns
22:16
President of Kyrgyzstan calls on politicians to sit down at negotiating table
22:06
CMIF looted during night riots in Bishkek
21:58
Work at Kara-Keche coal field stopped, it seized
21:46
Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia interested in ensuring stability in Kyrgyzstan