CMIF looted during night riots in Bishkek

The Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund (CMIF) of Kyrgyzstan has been looted during the night riots in Bishkek. Press secretary of the Fund Sveta Baitikova told.

She noted that CMIF was preparing compensation payments to doctors for work in the red zones.

«What was their goal? Why? Right now, when the health care system is suffering from COVID-19, and the CMIF monitors the stocks of PPE and medicines daily in order organizations can timely buy them. This is only a small part of the work that the CMIF has been doing,» she said.

Sveta Baitikova added that it is not known how long restoration of the system would take.