Rallies held in Bishkek at buildings of Interior Ministry, SCNS

Rallies are held in front of the buildings of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.

According to some reports, people gathered at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to free the people detained after the rally, while supporters are waiting for Syimyk Zhapykeev’s arrival at the State Committee for National Security.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security noted that all employees have been at work. «We are working to ensure public order, stabilize the situation in the country,» the state committee said.
