Civil activists call for early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

Early presidential elections must be scheduled in Kyrgyzstan. For Reforms and Results Civil Union states.

The activists call on the outgoing convocation of the Parliament to convene for its last meeting and decide on the election of the speaker, the new government, the Central Election Commission and the appointment of the Prosecutor General.

«New parliamentary elections should be scheduled within a reasonable timeframe, and the Parliament should adopt amendments to the constitutional law on Elections of the President and Deputies of the Parliament in three readings, lowering the electoral threshold to at least 4 percent. A lower threshold may lead in the future to the impossibility of forming a government, and a higher one — to the lack of representation of a significant part of the population in Parliament,» the appeal says.

Negotiations between political forces should lead to agreements on the cancellation of the election results, a new composition of the Government, the CEC and the fate of the presidency. For Reforms and Results Civil Union

Activists also call for creation of a government of people’s trust, which «will unite the main political forces, and its top officials will promise not to participate in parliamentary elections.»

It is noted that the political forces must provide security guarantees to the police personnel. The internal affairs bodies must return to the streets of cities under civilian control. If necessary, people’s guards can be quickly deployed.