Young people gather on the square in Osh city. Users of social media report.

According to eyewitnesses, they are dissatisfied with the events in Bishkek. The protesters do not support the protesters in the capital.

«This is not a revolution, but Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters simply released their leader. If the situation is not resolved legally, then we will be forced to go to Bishkek,» the protesters said.