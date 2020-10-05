Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls

The ambulance service received 14 calls. Medical teams left for the center of Bishkek, where clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers continue.

The Center for Emergency Medicine told 24.kg news agency that the victims were injured by stones. The protesters continue to stone security forces. They use special means in response.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported about two injured security officials. They were taken to the hospital with a concussion. MP Zhanar Akayev was wounded in the leg.

Representatives of 11 parties took part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.