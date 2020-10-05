23:25
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls

The ambulance service received 14 calls. Medical teams left for the center of Bishkek, where clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers continue.

The Center for Emergency Medicine told 24.kg news agency that the victims were injured by stones. The protesters continue to stone security forces. They use special means in response.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported about two injured security officials. They were taken to the hospital with a concussion. MP Zhanar Akayev was wounded in the leg.

Representatives of 11 parties took part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.
link: https://24.kg/english/167696/
views: 128
Print
Related
Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas
Elections 2020: Protesters try to break into territory of the White House
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry calls on protesters to disperse
Elections 2020: At least 12 parties sign demand to annul voting results
Elections 2020: Protesters sing anthem of Kyrgyzstan in chorus
Four more parties join rally on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Representatives of Ata Meken, Respublika parties hold rally in Talas
Four parties hold rally at Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
23:20
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to meet with party leaders Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan intends to mee...
22:48
Interior Ministry calls on organizers of rally to dismiss their supporters
22:35
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives 14 calls
21:38
Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured
21:30
Protesters in Bishkek are dispersed by sound and flash grenades, tear gas