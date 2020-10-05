Dispersal of rally in Bishkek: Two security officials injured

Dispersal of the rally on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek continues. It is known that one ambulance team left for the epicenter of events.

The Health Ministry informed 24.kg news agency that two security officials were injured. Unknown people threw stones at them. The law enforcement officers were taken to the National Hospital with concussion. The protesters are pushed back to Toktogul Street. They are throwing stones at the police officers.

Representatives of 11 parties took part in the protest: Ata Meken, Bir Bol, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Zamandash, Respublika, Mekenchil, Meken Yntymagy, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Reforma, Ordo and Yiman Nuru.

About 5,000 people took part in the rally.