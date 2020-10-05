21:54
Elections 2020: Interior Ministry calls on protesters to disperse

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan calls on the protesters holding rally on the square in Bishkek to disperse.

According to law enforcement agencies, there are people drinking alcoholic beverage among the participants, therefore, in order to avoid provocations, they ask the protesters to leave Ala-Too square.

«We remind you that in case of a threat to the health of citizens or other destructive manifestations, responsibility falls on the organizers of the rally, in particular, on the leaders of several parties and their active members. Therefore, we call on the protesters to disperse in order to ensure safety of citizens and not disturb their peace,» the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Leaders of political associations that did not enter the Parliament organized the rally on the square. They demand to declare the elections invalid and schedule new ones. During the protest, several people tried to break through the cordon onto the stage. However, they were pushed aside.
