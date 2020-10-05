21:54
Elections 2020: At least 12 parties sign demand to annul voting results

The leaders of 12 political parties that participated in the elections of deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation signed a demand for the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan to annul the voting results. The head of Respublika party, Mirlan Zheenchoroev, announced it at a rally on the central Ala-Too square.

According to him, Butun Kyrgyzstan and Mekenchil are among those who signed the demand to the CEC. According to preliminary data, after manual counting of votes, they overcame the 7 percent threshold.

The protesters also demand from the CEC to make a decision today before midnight. Otherwise, the rallies will continue.
