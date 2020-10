Respublika, Bir Bol, Zamandash and Ata Meken parties hold a rally near the building of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.

«These elections raise a lot of questions and doubts. We disagree with the voting results. Social media were full of various violations. We believe that this influenced the expression of the will of citizens. We demand cancellation of the election results,» Natalya Nikitenko, a candidate from Ata Meken party, said.

Mirlan Zheenchoroev, a member of Respublika party, called on citizens to participate in the rally and express their position.

«We must all unite under the Kyrgyz flag. We will continue the rally until the results are canceled,» Almambet Shykmamatov said.

About 400 people gathered for the protest.