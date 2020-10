Several buses with policemen stand at the building of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. Reader sent video to 24.kg news agency.

Eyewitnesses also report that additional forces of law enforcement agencies are being drawn to Ala-Too Square.

The Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Chon Kazat, Reforma, Mekenchil and Meken Yntymagy parties are holding protest.

About 500 people dissatisfied with the voting results have gathered on the square in Bishkek by 12.30.