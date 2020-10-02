10:17
Dordoi FC becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan

Dordoi Football Club became the champion of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The penultimate round of the championship took place in Kant town the day before. Dordoi defeated Alga Club with a score 5: 1.

The best player of the match was Maxim Shilo, who scored two goals.

The club became the champion for the third year in a row and for the 12th time in the history of the football team.

Results of other matches:

  • Ilbirs — Kaganat — 0: 1;
  • Kara-Balta — Alai — 1: 3;
  • Abdysh-Ata — Neftchi — 0: 0.

The last round of the championship will take place on October 6.
