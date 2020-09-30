15:45
Ministry of Economy proposes to introduce state regulation of coal prices

The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan has proposed to introduce temporary government regulation of coal prices. The corresponding draft government decree has been submitted for public discussion.

As a background statement says, the regime of emergency situation, self-isolation and restrictions introduced to counter the spread of coronavirus infection had a negative impact on the financial situation of the population. Therefore, the ministry considers it necessary to introduce temporary government regulation of coal prices to curb the rate of their growth and ensure timely and stable supply of the fuel to the population.

«Every year, the state antimonopoly body sets wholesale prices for coal for coal mining enterprises, but coal reaches the end consumer through intermediaries at an inflated price,» the Economy Ministry said.

The document notes that the government has the right to introduce state regulation of prices for socially significant goods for up to 90 calendar days.
