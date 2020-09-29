16:57
USD 79.50
EUR 92.55
RUB 1.01
English

About a hundred restaurant workers hold rally in Bishkek

About a hundred workers of cafes and restaurants hold a rally outside the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek, demanding to allow them to work. Akylbek Osmonov, organizer of the rally, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, everyone involved in the restaurant business, from security guards to cooks, take part in the rally. «We don’t understand the logic of the government. Churches, mosques, markets, public transport work. Thousands of people gather at election campaign events not observing sanitary standards. More than 5,000 people have been unable to feed their families for six months due to the fact that they were forbidden to work. Their families are literally starving,» Akylbek Osmonov said.

The protesters appealed to the head of state and the prime minister with a request to solve their problem.
link: https://24.kg/english/166819/
views: 151
Print
Related
Rally “Against All” takes place on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Peaceful rally "Against All" to be held in Bishkek
Relatives of accused of murder resident of Suzak hold rally at court building
Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on rallies of party supporters
Rally of Caravan tenants: Protesters' demands promised to be considered
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
Members of Blind and Deaf Society protest against Dastan Bekeshev in Bishkek
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
29 September, Tuesday
16:22
Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Budapest Park named after writer Chingiz Aitmatov appears in Bu...
16:12
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
15:33
About a hundred restaurant workers hold rally in Bishkek
15:24
Kubatbek Boronov reprimands Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov
15:08
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban