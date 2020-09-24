Over 437,000 Kyrgyzstanis not register their biometric data

At least 437,384 citizens of Kyrgyzstan over 18 years old with valid passports did not pass biometric registration. Akyn Mambetaliev, Chairman of the State Registration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced at a press conference.

«As of January 8, the number of citizens without registered biometric data was 543,464 people, the reduction was 11.16 percent, or 106,080 people,» he said.

According to the Unified State Register, there are 3,918,649 citizens over 18 years old with valid passports in the country.

Biometric registration of personal data is the main condition for the inclusion of citizens in the voter lists.