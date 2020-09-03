18:20
USD 78.26
EUR 92.79
RUB 1.06
English

At least 12 percent of voters in Kyrgyzstan not submit their biometric data

At least 495,000 citizens, or 12.61 percent of voters, did not submit their biometric data. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Akram Madumarov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote can submit their biometric data until September 19.

«Without biometric data, you cannot vote. Therefore, we ask citizens to submit their biometric data, as well as check themselves in the voter lists,» Akram Madumarov said.

At least 2,464 polling stations have been opened in the country, 44 of them — abroad.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/164028/
views: 74
Print
Related
More than three million Kyrgyzstanis passed biometric data
Labor migrants in St. Petersburg can not register biometric data
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
3 September, Thursday
18:09
Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report...
17:57
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan suspend work until October 2
17:49
At least 12 percent of voters in Kyrgyzstan not submit their biometric data
17:44
Citizens who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic to get 900 soms
16:11
Fire breaks out at Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul