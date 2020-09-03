At least 12 percent of voters in Kyrgyzstan not submit their biometric data

At least 495,000 citizens, or 12.61 percent of voters, did not submit their biometric data. Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Akram Madumarov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, citizens wishing to exercise their right to vote can submit their biometric data until September 19.

«Without biometric data, you cannot vote. Therefore, we ask citizens to submit their biometric data, as well as check themselves in the voter lists,» Akram Madumarov said.

At least 2,464 polling stations have been opened in the country, 44 of them — abroad.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.