CEC, SRS buses leave for towns, villages to collect biometric data in Kyrgyzstan

A large-scale campaign to collect biometric data from voters will take place before of the local elections. UNDP reports.

According to the organization, 11 mobile buses will leave for 130 towns and rural areas from March 1 to March 20, 2021 in order to expand the coverage of the population with biometric registration, based on which the voters’ list is formed and the accuracy of the vote counting in elections and referendums is ensured.

The buses are organized by the Central Election Commission and the State Registration Service with the support of UNDP. They will help the population:

To register biometric data;

To apply for a passport exchange;

To register at the place of permanent residence;

To obtain an electronic digital signature.

Only those citizens who have registered their biometric data can vote. About 800,000 people have not yet been identified.

At least 59 parties will participate in elections to city councils. Registration of the list of candidates for deputies of city councils ends 30 calendar days before the election day — on March 12.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural areas.