A rally under the slogan «Against All» is held on Ala-Too square in Bishkek. About 15 activists participate in the rally, including a human rights activist Toktaiym Umetalieva.

Participants urge Kyrgyzstanis to vote against all parties in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 4. Toktaiym Umetalieva said that some parties give from 2,000 to 3,500 soms for personal data.

Participants chant «CEC, resign!»

Law enforcement officers observe the rally and do not hinder its holding.