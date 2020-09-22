14:30
Severelectro disconnects 9,600 consumers from power supply for debts

Severelectro OJSC has disconnected 9,600 consumers from power supply for debts. The company informed 24.kg news agency.

About 8,000 paid off the debt after that.

«On September 23 and 24, Severelectro will start disconnecting non-household consumers — commercial organizations. We plan to disconnect 2,700 companies. To avoid disconnection, we urge consumers to pay their electricity bills on time,» the company informed.

The joint-stock company began to disconnect household consumers on September 17.
