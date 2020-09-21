12:31
USD 79.04
EUR 93.73
RUB 1.05
English

Unidentified e-wallets to stop functioning from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan

All unidentified e-wallets will stop functioning in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2020. The National Bank of the country reports.

Regulation of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic comes into force from October, according to which the use of unidentified electronic wallets is prohibited. To prevent a «wallet» from being disabled, you need to contact a commercial bank that serves the payment system. In addition, many companies provide the ability for users to authenticate them remotely online.

Recall, a ban on the presence and use of unidentified electronic wallets is introduced to minimize risks in the field of countering terrorist activities and legalization (laundering) of criminal proceeds, as well as to counter the obfuscation of financial flows and the purchase of prohibited goods.

«In addition, as practice has shown, in case of a failure in the automated system of operators of electronic money systems, the return of funds to holders of unidentified electronic wallets will be difficult,» the press service of the National Bank stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/165804/
views: 99
Print
Related
Volume of transactions through electronic wallets reaches 1.4 billion soms
Kyrgyzstan to ban unidentified e-wallets from 2020
National Bank and mobile operators discuss cooperation
National Bank bans loading e-wallets via mobile phone balance
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan offers to ban payments with mobile phones
Payments at 23.8 billion soms made through payment systems in 2016
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
21 September, Monday
12:08
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus...
12:02
New road after landslide in Kara-Keche almost completed
11:45
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
104 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:32
Unidentified e-wallets to stop functioning from October 1 in Kyrgyzstan