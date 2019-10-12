13:34
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Volume of transactions through electronic wallets reaches 1.4 billion soms

As a result of the second quarter of 2019, more than 1.4 million e-wallets have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the country reported.

Compared with 2018, the figure grew almost 1.6 times.

The volume of transactions on payment for goods and services, unlike the same period last year, increased 1.4 times and amounted to 1.4 billion soms. The number of transaction increased by 0.25 percent and amounted to 4.1 million.

Starting from January 1, 2020, all electronic wallets in the republic will lose their anonymity. Users must identify them until this time. Otherwise, the wallets will not work.
link:
views: 168
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to ban unidentified e-wallets from 2020
National Bank and mobile operators discuss cooperation
National Bank bans loading e-wallets via mobile phone balance
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan offers to ban payments with mobile phones
Payments at 23.8 billion soms made through payment systems in 2016
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
12 October, Saturday
12:29
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
12:18
Bahrain may become window to Persian Gulf for Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have the same inflation rate
11:59
Population census 2020: All data available on social networking sites
11:52
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities