Volume of transactions through electronic wallets reaches 1.4 billion soms

As a result of the second quarter of 2019, more than 1.4 million e-wallets have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Bank of the country reported.

Compared with 2018, the figure grew almost 1.6 times.

The volume of transactions on payment for goods and services, unlike the same period last year, increased 1.4 times and amounted to 1.4 billion soms. The number of transaction increased by 0.25 percent and amounted to 4.1 million.

Starting from January 1, 2020, all electronic wallets in the republic will lose their anonymity. Users must identify them until this time. Otherwise, the wallets will not work.