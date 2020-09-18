13:07
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 95th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 95th place in the updated ranking of FIFA.

There are 210 teams in the list. The top three are Belgium (1,773 points), France (1,744) and Brazil (1,712).

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic has 1,240 points. It previously took the 96th place in the ranking.

Matches of the national teams are not held due to coronavirus. Among the postponed tournaments are the selection for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023, in which Kyrgyzstanis will participate.
