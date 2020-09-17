15:50
USD 79.04
EUR 93.79
RUB 1.05
English

Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek

Tenants of Vefa business center are ready to hold a rally in front of the Bishkek City Court. They stated it at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to Madina Baktybekova, tenants are unhappy with the court’s decision to seize the building of the business center and ban its use.

«After the coronavirus pandemic, we set ourselves up for a new wave, decided to work, but we were shocked by this court decision. We are trying to get out of debts, we have deferred loans, but on the condition that interest rates on payments will increase. We want the government to protect the rights of ordinary people. We are individual entrepreneurs who pay taxes and replenish the budget. Let us work in peace,» Madina Baktybekova said.

We intend to hold a rally. Everyone knows that they will lose jobs.

Madina Baktybekova

Another tenant, Zebinisa Khasanakunova, noted that during the quarantine, many entrepreneurs lost time for sale of goods, and, accordingly, profits.

«There was no trade in the summer, and we suffered losses. When the goods for the autumn season were delivered, we were told that the center might be closed. I have a family of ten, who will feed my grandchildren? Our whole family works there, and it turns out that now we can be left without work,» Zebinisa Khasanakunova said.

At the request of the Turkish company Ozgun Insaat Taahhut ve Ticaret, the Pervomaisky District Court has seized and banned the use of Vefa business center.
link: https://24.kg/english/165504/
views: 47
Print
Related
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building in Bishkek
Supporters of Butun Kyrgyzstan party hold rally near court building
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on rallies of party supporters
Rally of Caravan tenants: Protesters' demands promised to be considered
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
Members of Blind and Deaf Society protest against Dastan Bekeshev in Bishkek
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally near White House in Bishkek
Rally in Talas: Jerooy field quarantined
Police detain six participants of rally for canceling elections 2020 in Bishkek
One of organizers of rally for postponing elections 2020 detained in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals Kyrgyzstan to purchase X-ray machines, monitors, defibrillators for hospitals
Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October Education Ministry plans to resume education in traditional mode from October
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai Kyrgyzstani cuts his boss' throat in Dubai
17 September, Thursday
15:27
Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishke...
14:57
Elections 2020: A total of 652 women to run for deputy seats in Kyrgyzstan
14:32
Vaccination of population against influenza starts in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 29.7 million people globally
14:06
Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters picket at SCNS building on his birthday