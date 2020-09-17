Tenants of Vefa business center to hold rally in Bishkek

Tenants of Vefa business center are ready to hold a rally in front of the Bishkek City Court. They stated it at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to Madina Baktybekova, tenants are unhappy with the court’s decision to seize the building of the business center and ban its use.

«After the coronavirus pandemic, we set ourselves up for a new wave, decided to work, but we were shocked by this court decision. We are trying to get out of debts, we have deferred loans, but on the condition that interest rates on payments will increase. We want the government to protect the rights of ordinary people. We are individual entrepreneurs who pay taxes and replenish the budget. Let us work in peace,» Madina Baktybekova said.

We intend to hold a rally. Everyone knows that they will lose jobs. Madina Baktybekova

Another tenant, Zebinisa Khasanakunova, noted that during the quarantine, many entrepreneurs lost time for sale of goods, and, accordingly, profits.

«There was no trade in the summer, and we suffered losses. When the goods for the autumn season were delivered, we were told that the center might be closed. I have a family of ten, who will feed my grandchildren? Our whole family works there, and it turns out that now we can be left without work,» Zebinisa Khasanakunova said.

At the request of the Turkish company Ozgun Insaat Taahhut ve Ticaret, the Pervomaisky District Court has seized and banned the use of Vefa business center.