Showman Artur Tsvetkov files lawsuit against Assol Moldokmatova

Russian TV presenter and showman Artur Tsvetkov filed a lawsuit against Assol Moldokmatova in one of the Moscow courts. He told on his Instagram account.

According to him, one can request in detail all the data on the registered claim from the representatives of the TV presenter.

«Once again I want to return to the situation that happened a month ago between me and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The conflict between us is settled now, we shook hands. However, the peaceful solution did not suit everyone, namely, the public figure Assol, who decided to give the conflict a different development. To prevent further incitement of the situation, we, together with a team of Moscow lawyers, filed a lawsuit in one of the city’s courts,» Artur Tsvetkov said.

The Russian TV host and showman Artur Tsvetkov intends to recover $ 1 million from Assol Moldokmatova. He wrote about it on his Instagram account. According to him, Assol Moldokmatova picked up the conflict with a food service employee from Kyrgyzstan and called Artur Tsvetkov a «Nazi.»

Later, Assol Moldokmatova’s lawyer Rustam Abduraufov recorded a video message to the Russian TV presenter.

Recall, the Russian TV presenter Artur Tsvetkov attacked a Kyrgyzstani who works at a public catering point in Moscow. The video of the incident was sent out on social media. The presenter entered a catering establishment with a mask down on his chin. He reacted aggressively to the remark to put the mask on, began to behave rudely and attacked the employee. Artur Tsvetkov called the police and wrote a statement, which the law enforcement officers of the Russian capital accepted.