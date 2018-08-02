15:32
Clothing exhibition based on Chingis Aitmatov’s works opens in Bishkek

An exhibition of clothes, created based on the works of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov, from Evolution collection was opened the day before in Barashek restaurant in Bishkek.

The author is a public figure, TV presenter, designer Assol Moldokmatova.

The collection Evolution — a collaboration of brands of several fashion houses (Assol, Eldejok, Janyl Fashmaker) — was presented to the audience on July 17. Outfits in five different blocks: felt «More than a hundred years», casual, «Flowers of Life», «East», «First Lady» were created based on the designs by Assol Moldokmatova.

Bishkek residents will be able to see several models from the cycle «More than a hundred years.»

As the TV presenter told, her father, the journalist, Abdykaly Moldokmatov was a friend of the writer. After his death, Chingiz Aitmatov supported his friend’s family. Paying tribute to the memory for this help, Assol Moldokmatova devotes her projects to the great writer.

The collection «More than a hundred years» is a unique gift to all the Kyrgyz people in the year of the 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov.

Assol Moldokmatova is preparing for a big fashion show in Antalya, which will be held on August 31. In Turkey, she will present the collection of 70 sets. In autumn, the collection will be shown in Baku, in Heydar Aliyev center, and the next year — to the residents of Yekaterinburg.
