A man received a third-degree burn as a result of a fire in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Household items burned down on the balcony of one of the apartments in Alamedin-1 microdistrict.

As a result, the 71-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the city hospital. He is in serious condition.

Causes of the fire are being investigated.