Dyikan - Kara-Keche road blocked due to landslide

A landslide moved down of one of the parts of the mountain on the 37th kilometer of Dyikan — Kara-Keche road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The landslide blocked the bed of Kara-Keche river, destroyed power lines and blocked the roadway in this section. By the decision of the Dzhumgal District Civil Protection Commission, the road was temporarily closed due to the danger of driving through.

«Movement of the landslide does not stop. The earth mass with a volume of about 500-600 cubic meters came down. It is sliding into Kara-Keche river. Measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the landslide,» Zarylbek Monoshev, head of the Road Maintenance Facility No. 24, who is in the emergency zone, told.
