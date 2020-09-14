17:57
Netflix buys right to Halle Berry’s movie co-starring Valentina Shevchenko

Netflix has bought the rights to the movie of the Hollywood star Halle Berry «Bruised» co-starring UFC champion from Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko. MMA Fighting reports.

Netflix made an eight-figure offer near $20 million to acquire the rights to the movie after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend.

Halle Berry stars as a washed-up MMA fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother. Jackie «Justice» (Berry) has been working multiple jobs and barely scraping by ever since losing an important match years ago. When her boyfriend manages to trick her into going to an underground fight, her passion for the sport is reignited. As Jackie prepares to go back to «the only thing she is good at,» the son she once abandoned is dropped off at her doorstep. Confronted by her past choices and traumas, Jackie will have to fight to reclaim the two most meaningful things she has walked away from: six-year-old Manny and an MMA title.

Valentina Shevchenko plays the role of her main rival in the film.
