Chairman of district court arrested for bribe extortion in Kara-Suu

Zhanyshbek Ashirov, Chairman of Kara-Suu District Court, was detained for extortion of a bribe. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A Kyrgyzstani turned to the State Committee for National Security. He said that the judge was extorting money from him for a positive solution of an issue in his favor.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Extortion of a Bribe» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On September 14, the Chairman of the Kara-Suu District Court, Zhanyshbek Ashirov, was caught red-handed while receiving the required amount. An investigation is underway,» the SCNS said.