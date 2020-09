Player of the national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan, Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov, moved to the Russian New Generation Club. Club’s website says.

Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov played for Bishkek Spartak and will now play for the Russian club from Syktyvkar city.

Last season, New Generation stopped at the stage 1/4 of the playoffs of Parimatch — Super League finals, losing to the mini-football club Gazprom Yugra.