State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731 per citizen

As a result of July 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $731 per each citizen. The debt burden increased by $ 7.6 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of July 30, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,824.01 billion (370,267.71 billion soms), including $ 4,169.6 billion (320,039.21 billion soms) — external, and $ 654.41 million (50,229.51 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt increased by $ 50.09 million. External debt has grown by $ 62.88 million, and internal reduced by $ 12.8 million.

According to the results of July 2020, the state debt reached 63.49 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,861.99 billion (44.7 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,776.29 billion (42.6 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
