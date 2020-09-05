SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion

An employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for the Oktyabrsky District of the capital was detained in Bishkek for extortion of a bribe. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that a businesswoman filed a complaint to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. She stated that a Financial Police officer extorted $ 3,000 from her. The citizen said that the man allegedly even showed a certificate of an employee of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.

Pre-trial proceedings began on the fact. In the course of the investigation, it turned out that the bribe was extorted not by an employee of the Financial Police, but by an officer of the State Committee for National Security. Then Financial Police contacted the State Committee’s own security service. Two departments carried out a special operation to detain the security officer. At least 70,000 soms were confiscated from him during detention.