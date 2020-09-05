16:04
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion

An employee of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for the Oktyabrsky District of the capital was detained in Bishkek for extortion of a bribe. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that a businesswoman filed a complaint to the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. She stated that a Financial Police officer extorted $ 3,000 from her. The citizen said that the man allegedly even showed a certificate of an employee of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes.

Pre-trial proceedings began on the fact. In the course of the investigation, it turned out that the bribe was extorted not by an employee of the Financial Police, but by an officer of the State Committee for National Security. Then Financial Police contacted the State Committee’s own security service. Two departments carried out a special operation to detain the security officer. At least 70,000 soms were confiscated from him during detention.
link: https://24.kg/english/164228/
views: 55
Print
Related
Deputy Prosecutor of Dzheti-Oguz sentenced to fine for bribe extortion
Police chief arrested with 80,000 soms bribe in Nookat
Ministry of Transport employees extort money from drivers of heavy vehicles
Talas City Hall employee detained for bribe extortion
Inspectors of Weight and Dimensional Control Agency detained for extortion
SCNS tells about detention of employee of prosecutor’s office for bribe
Judge of Pervomaisky District Court arrested for bribe in Bishkek
Employees of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan extort $ 25,000
Arrested for bribe commandant of General Staff found guilty, fined
Head of rural district in Chui region detained for bribe extortion
Popular
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
5 September, Saturday
15:39
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
15:30
63 % of Kyrgyzstanis assess economic situation of their families as moderate
15:17
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to be brought to $ 1 billion
14:57
Uzbekistan Airways resumes regular international flights
14:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 26.6 million people globally