Government of Kyrgyzstan facilitates financing of business entities

A government decree made changes to the program «Financing of business entities». The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was reportedly done to expand access to preferential loans for business entities. The program additionally includes a number of areas for concessional lending.

State financial support will be provided to business entities by providing preferential credit funds in the following areas: tourism, light industry, pharmaceutical industry and medicine, freight transportation, education, services, trade, agriculture, and stimulating the activities of manufacturing and processing enterprises, including agricultural industry.

«Restrictions on industries in the component providing for refinancing of loans have been lifted. To support small business, financing of unsecured loans will also be carried out at the expense of budget funds through commercial banks and microfinance organizations,» the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.