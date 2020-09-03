19:52
Children's art schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan

Children’s art schools have resumed their work as usual in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Such an order was issued by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism on August 28, 2020. It stipulates that organizations must comply with sanitary regulations amid the pandemic. The City Hall clarified that practical individual classes have been resumed in traditional mode so far, at which a maximum of two or three people are present.

There are nine children’s art schools and one children’s school of painting in Bishkek. «The premises are equipped with protective equipment against COVID-19, are disinfected and constantly ventilated,» the City Hall said.

Previously, parents, children and teachers have contacted the City Hall with a request to resume the activities of schools, since online learning is not entirely suitable for creative activities.
